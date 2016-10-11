Doctor Drowns With Car At Akuse

A 27-year-old medical doctor of the Nkawkaw Kenop Care Hospital, Dr. Enoch Ofosu Boakye, has been found dead in his car which was submerged in the Okwe stream, near the Akuse Junction.

The Akuse District Police Commander, ASP Francis Ackah, said around 4:30am Monday, the police received a distress call from a community member from Okwenya in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality in the Eastern region that someone had been found dead in his car in the Okwe stream.

According to Kwasi Prince, a local journalist, when the police got to the scene, they saw the traffic indicator lights of the car in the stream.

With the assistance of personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service at Kpong and some members of the Okwenya community, the body and the Toyota Corolla, with registration number GE 9954-14, were retrieved from the stream.

According ASP Ackah, preliminary investigation at the scene showed that Dr. Boakye was coming from the Somanya direction towards the Akuse Junction when the incident occurred.

When the police searched the pockets of the deceased, they found the car's ignition key in his back pocket.

According to the District Commander, Dr. Boakye might have removed the ignition key when he fell into the stream with the car.

He said the body had been deposited at the Akuse Government Hospital for autopsy.

