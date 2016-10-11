GOIL MD emerges CIMG Marketing Man of the year

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, Oct. 11, GNA - Mr Patrick Akpe Kwame Akorli, Managing Director of GOIL, has emerged the Marketing Man of the year, 2015 at the 27th Edition of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) National Performance Awards in Accra.

Ms Maidie Elizabeth Arkutu, the Managing Director, Unilever was adjudged the Marketing Woman of the year, 2015.

Other awards winners include Ms Shirley Acquaah-Harrison, Director of Marketing and Sale, Graphic Communication Group Limited and Mr Jesse Amoah Agyepong; Head of Marketing at Tigo were Marketing Practitioners of the year.

The awards covered seven major areas: personalities, hall of fame, media/MARCOMS organisations, products, not-for-profit organisations, business organisations and special category.

The theme for the event is: 'Democracy and National Cohesion; Marketing a New Political Paradigm.'

Mr Akorli, in his acceptance speech, thanked organisers for the honour and recognition of his hard work and dedication to work.

He said: 'We are energised by the Awards to put in our best to grow and develop our various companies, contributing to the economy.'

Nana Kobina Nketsia V, the Omanhene of Essikado said the CIMG deserved commendation for using its platform to organise a double event to promote national peace.

He said peace gives shape for a profound African-centered analysis of the science of governance and the locus of power.

'It needs courage to unleash the traditional African democratic potential in the creation and sustenance of national cohesion,' he added.

The Traditional Leader said as the country approaches another election in her western 'democratic' adventure, there is the need to use all creative avenues and rules of marketing to ensure and insure peace.

'Generally, African elections have violent undertones,' he said.

Mr Kojo Mattah, the National President of CIMG, said the Awards are Management's modest contributions aimed at marketing Ghana and improving on the way they handle their profession.

He said with the awards the CIMG is contributing to encouraging excellence at the professional and business levels and also pushing towards the concept of 'Ghana First'.

He said as a nation, all should continue to strive in order to shift away from tendencies that would result in bickering, social upheavals and wars.

Mr Mattah said the old divisive principles of partisan politics must eventually give way to a body of politics with sound marketing practice in place of propaganda.

The National President said Ghana could today boast of a good number of professionally qualified marketers, who could help market political ideologies and good works of political parties without engaging in insults or unnecessary rivalry.

