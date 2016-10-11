Social Welfare Department inaugurates Children Committee

By Racheal Dwamena Akenteng, GNA

Accra, Oct. 11, GNA - The Department of Social Welfare (DSW), has inaugurated the Greater Accra Regional Better Care For Children Committee, to facilitate the implementation of the National Plan of Action for orphan and vulnerable children.

The Department is to report to the committee, findings during its monitoring of residential homes for comments, suggestions and recommendations and assist in all issues concerning vulnerable children beyond the reach or capacity of the DSW.

It is also aimed at reporting any child protection related issues during one's routine work schedule to the committee for deliberation and finding solutions to them.

Giving the background of the committees, Phyllis Emefa Senyo, Regional Director of the DSW in a speech read on her behalf in Accra, said the body was inaugurated in all the regions in 2012 except Greater Accra, because the National Better Care Committee assumed responsibility.

However, upon assumption last year she saw the need to have a regional committee due to the numerous child protection related issues coming from the society.

Members of the committee are from the Ghana News Agency, Regional Co-ordinating Council, Department of Children, Department of Community Development, Ghana Education Service and Ghana Health Service.

The rest are the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service, National Commission for Civic Education, a representative of the Office of the Chief Imam and Ga Traditional Council.

Others are from the Gender Ministry, and NGOs comprising Friends in Need, Street Girls Aid, Emmanuel Society of the Methodist Church, West Africa Mission, Chance for Children, Calvary Rescue Mission and Assemblies Relief Agency.

The maiden meeting was chaired by Madam Anastasia Kpei Mawudoku, Regional Programme Head for Justice Administration and Welfare of the DSW.

