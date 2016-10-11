Woman to spend three years for bolting with lover's personal effects

Accra, Oct. 11, GNA - Sharon Jhoness, an events organiser, who bolted with her new found lover's vehicle, personal belongings and money has been sentenced to three years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.

Sharon charged with stealing, pleaded guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye convicted her and ordered that the vehicle and GH¢500.00 being part payment of the cost of the IPhone 6 Plus be given to the owner, Mr Chalton Onofomi, a Nigerian student.

According to the court the convict, who is a first offender, apologized her conduct and pleaded that she had a 10 year old son to care for.

The convict also returned the vehicle whose number plate she changed and also paid GH¢ 500.00 as part of the cost of the IPhone, the court said.

Prosecuting Superintendent of Police Kweku Bempah said on September 28, this year at about 1930 hrs, the complainant then driving a Toyota Corolla saloon car with Nigerian registration number KJA 886 EG met the convict on the streets of Aghizaa and expressed interest in her.

Prosecution said the following day, the two met again and decided to book a room in Phil Del Hotel at Community 18 where they lodged and spent time together.

On Friday September 30, at about 1800 hrs the two returned from the beach to the hotel after having fun and while the complainant slept, the convict stole the ignition key of the car, an Iphone 6 Plus valued GH¢2,000.00, gold chain valued at GH¢2,000.00 and the sum of GH¢ 450.00 and bolted.

Superintendent Bempah said the complainant woke up and detected that the convict had gone with the items.

Prosecution said the complainant, however, managed to retrieve a photograph of the convict and posted it on Facebook for assistance to enable him locate the whereabouts of the convict.

Superintendent Bempah said a direction by an informant led him to the house of the convict at Aghizaa.

He said on October 3, the convict was picked up at Greda Estate together with the stolen vehicle whose original number has been changed to DV 782- 16 with tinted glasses to disguise the car.

The convict admitted the offence in her cautioned statement.

GNA