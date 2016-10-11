Global Evangelical Church Moderator dedicates Anfoega Manse

Accra, Oct. 11, GNA - The Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church, the Right Reverend Dr Setorwu Kodzo Ofori has appealed to traditional authorities to release lands to Christian based organisations, especially churches so as to promote development.

He said churches have the potential to transform and develop areas where they are accepted with educational, health and other institutions that bring about socio-economic progress.

"Christianity builds solid communities and responsible people. I urge churches to put up more mission schools to bring up Godly children who will become useful citizens for the nation,' he said.

Rev Ofori made the appeal during the dedication of a Chapel building and the sod cutting ceremony for a Pastor's manse and schools for the Anfoega Global Evangelical Church, Liberty Chapel at Anfoega in the Volta Region.

The Moderator expressed the Church's gratitude to the chiefs and people of the Anfoega traditional area for releasing land to the for the Chapel, manse and school buildings and prayed for God's blessings for them.

In a sermon on the theme: "Receive Your Blessings" based on Isaiah 54:1-10, the Moderator said, God has a perpetual covenant of peace with his people.

He said, Ghana is a nation after God's own heart and he has great plans and blessings for the country.

The Moderator frowned on people who delight in other countries but look down upon their mother land Ghana saying: "God did not make us Ghanaians by mistake. Considering the peace and freedom that we enjoy alone should assure us that Ghana is the best place to live in."

He assured the congregants that, the nation would enjoy peace before, during and after the December 7 general election, urging them to go all out to vote for their preferred candidates.

The Moderator urged the members of the Church in particular and Ghanaians in general to stay out of trouble during the electioneering process.

Rev Emery Ackorlie, the Anfoega District Pastor for the Church said the total estimated cost of the Chapel is GHâ‚µ 950,000.00 and it has a sitting capacity of about 700 congregants.

He said, about 95 per cent of the funds were raised internally, while the Head Office of the Church and other well wishers contributed the remaining five per cent.

Rev Ackorlie disclosed that, plans are far advanced to put up a six-bedroom pastor's manse at a cost of GHâ‚µ 150,000.00.

Some dignitaries at the function included Rev Raphael Mac Attih, Synod Clerk of the Church, Mr Francis Ganyaglo, Deputy Volta Regional Minister, Togbui Odoom Kumatoe III, Dzasehene of the Anfoega Traditional Area, some Aspiring Members of Parliament and Clergy from some sister churches among others. GNA