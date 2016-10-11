Vice President rallies voters to renew NDC's mandate

By Adams Okae, GNA

Afosu (E/R), Oct 11, GNA - Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur has rallied Ghanaians to vote massively to retain the governing party in power on December 07, to sustain the nation on the path of progress.

He indicated that a lot had been achieved by the government and expressed optimism the people would give it another four-year term.

He was speaking at the campaign launch of his party - the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in Abirem constituency in the Eastern Region.

The event was used to introduce the party's parliamentary candidate for the area, Mrs. Mavis Ama Frimpong Gati, who is also the Regional Minister.

The Vice President urged their supporters to avoid complacency and accept to work hard and with total commitment to reach out to every voter.

They should go from house-to-house to help the people to appreciate the good things done by the Mahama Administration to ensure resounding victory in both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Mr. Amissah-Arthur highlighted the strong and admirable leadership qualities of the NDC's parliamentary candidate, describing her as 'asset' to both the party and the nation and called for the people to elect her to represent them in parliament.

He said that would assure them of more development and the completion of the various projects started in the area.

Mrs. Gati has served both as former District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Birim North and Deputy Regional Minister and credited with initiating a number of projects in the constituency, including roads, extension of electricity, school structures and water facilities.

She announced that a number of roads including Nkawkaw-New Abirem- Kade, Ofoase-Ayeribi and Noyem-Amuadapraso had been awarded on contract to open up the area.

GNA