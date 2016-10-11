Government asked to absorb Klefe Technical/Vocational

Klefe, Oct. 11, GNA - Togbe Koku Dzaga XI, the Fiaga of Klefe Traditional Area, has appealed to the Government to absorb the Klefe Technical Vocational Training School as a public institution.

He said the community school had grown rapidly, but it could not keep pace with infrastructural development and thus needed the Government's intervention to keep the hope of young people interested in technical vocational training alive.

Togbe Dzaga made the appeal at this year's Zendo Glimetsoza at Klefe, near Ho, it was under the theme, 'Uniting in diversity for development.'

He said the School, through the production of graduates with requisite vocational and technical skills had gradually revived the interest of the youth in technical education in the catchment area.

Togbe Dzaga said the increasing student population was indicative of the interest of the youth in acquiring employable skills, with some graduates having established themselves and helping to expand the local economy.

He commended the Government for the development projects in Klefe and the Zendo communities and reiterated the preparedness of chiefs in the communities to support the Government's efforts at developing the areas.

Madam Fafa Adinyira, Ho Municipal Chief Executive, assured of the Government's commitment to transforming lives through social intervention programmes and the provision of basic social amenities.

She enumerated projects by the Government in the Municipality and urged the electorate to renew the mandate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the December polls for accelerated development.

