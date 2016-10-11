Labadi Beach Hotel climaxes silver jubilee celebration

By Morkporkpor Anku, GNA

Accra, Oct. 11, GNA - Mr Charles Njeru, the Financial Controller, Labadi Beach Hotel says Management is focused on innovative and creative strategies to serve both the international and domestic clients.

He said the Hotel would continue to serve its clients with high standard of customer care to improve on operations.

Mr Njeru was speaking at a cocktail reception to climax its silver jubilee celebrations in Accra.

The Five-Star Hotel opened on August 22, 1991 with 110 rooms, two bars and two restaurants could now boast of 164 luxury rooms, four executive suites and two Presidential suites.

He said the facility has a good corporate culture in the hospitality industry and would continue to improve on its services to remain the best.

The Financial Controller said integrity, ethics and good customer care has contributed to the success of the Labadi brand over the years

Mr Gideon Aryeequaye, the Acting Executive Director, Ghana Tourism Authority, who represented the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts commended Management and Staff of Labadi Beach Hotel for their great achievements.

He said the Ministry has a clear mandate to work in partnership with the private sector to ensure that there are policies, programmes and activities that would enable the industry achieve its corporate objectives.

He said there is a general recognition that to be able to increase arrivals (tourists), there is the need to have good quality hotels that provide first class services.

'This also means that we should build the capacity through economy of scale to enable us to compete on the West African and global sector,' he added.

He said in a bid to develop and promote sustainable development using culture and creative arts, the Ministry has embarked on the Marine Drive Tourism Development Project.

The Project covers an area of 200 acres stretching from Osu Christianborg Castle beach front to Baiden Powell.

When completed, the project would transform the coastline from Osu to down-town Accra into tourist resort with facilities like hotels, casinos, shopping mall, office complex.

Mr Michael Rathgeb, the Managing Director, Labadi Beach Hotel said trust from the cherished clients had propelled the facility this far.

'Success does not come by itself but rather through hard work and dedication to ideals and values,' he added.

He expressed gratitude to shareholders, clients for their confidence in management to operate the business and grow it.

