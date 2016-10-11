Development of women is my priority - Dr Kuganab-Lem

By Fatima Anafu-Astanga, GNA

Binduri (U/E), Oct.11, GNA - Dr Robert Kuganab -Lem, the Upper East Deputy Regional Minister and NDC Parliamentary Aspirant, has pledged to support the development of women in the Binduri Constituency.

The Deputy Regional Minister, who is contesting on the NDC ticket for the Binduri Constituency, said he has started negotiating for interventions for women who started cowpea cultivation this year.

Dr Kuganab-Lem, was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Bazua to highlight his goals and to urge the people to vote for him.

He said the women in the constituency were hard working and needed support in their various fields of endeavour to do well.

He said the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), which he contacted, has supported the women with seeds and inputs for farming this year.

He said over 300 women in the constituency have also been linked with sources of credit to receive loans to undertake income generating activities and pledged more support for farmers in the constituency to expand their onion, watermelon and cowpea production.

He said he would ensure that farmers were continuously provided with the necessary inputs to boost productivity and improve lives of all families in the area.

He appealed to the people to vote for him, saying he would work for the transformation of lives in the constituency.

GNA