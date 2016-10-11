KMA to get Presiding member as two contenders step down

The way is clear now for the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly to end the Presiding Member election stalemate as two rival contenders step down.

Abraham Boadi and Michael Adusei, assembly members for Ridge-Nhyiaeso and Dadiesoaba respectively who were deadlocked in the last round of voting have pulled out after meetings with the Kumasi Traditional Council (KTC).

Mr. Boadi confirmed to Nhyira FM he and his other opponent have agreed to withdraw from the race.

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly may have a new Presiding Member after a record nine meetings failed to produce one.

Nhyira News sources say, the Amakomhene has been proposed as a compromised candidate to take over from the two embattled assembly members who failed to get two-thirds majority of the assembly for the hotly contested seat.

