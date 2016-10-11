‘NDC only sees Voltarians as voting machines’



From Samuel Agbewode, Adidome

The North Tongu parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Richard Collins Arku, says the finest opportunity for the party to wrestle the seat from the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) has come, because it is becoming clear to the people that they are being treated as 'voting machines' only to be dumped after winning elections.

According to Mr. Arku, most of the people in the North Tongu Constituency have come to the realisation that the NDC only depends on them for votes, and not with the intention of bringing the needed development to them, stressing that the “World Bank” name given to the Volta Region is very shameful.

The North Tongu parliamentary candidate for the NPP, who said this when he briefed the media at Adidome after filing his nomination, pointed out that the time had come for the electorate in the area to reject the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), and vote massively for him and Nana Akufo Addo, to enable them transform the constituency with the needed development.

He said North Tongu, despite voting massively for the NDC since Ghana adopted democracy, still remained one of the poorest districts in the country, as poverty had become the common enemy that the people are struggling with in their daily lives, without any form of help from the party they have always voted for.

According to him, if the ruling party had any intention of developing the constituency, it would not have waited till four months to elections, before putting earth-moving machines on the Juapong-Volo-Adidome road.

He regretted that in this 21st Century, some communities in the constituency still have no access to potable drinking water, and have to depend on unhygienic water from the Volta Lake.

He continued that the North Tongu Constituency in the Lower Volta Basin was once a vibrant economic area, where productive business activities were carried out, including fishing, but after the construction of the Akosombo Dam, these socioeconomic activities that made life more comfortable for the people came to a halt.

This has compelled the youth to migrate to other towns and cities in search of none-existing jobs.

The parliamentary candidate for the NPP noted that the construction of the Akosombo Dam had resulted in the growth of aquatic weeds in the lake, to the extent that people in communities in the area did not get space to fetch water from the lake, and had to use cutlasses to clear the weeds before fetching water.

The development has resulted in waterborne diseases such as bilharzia among others.

He assured the people that when they vote for him and Nana Akufo-Addo, he would make sure they enjoyed social amenities, and also compensation paid to them for the construction of the Akosombo Dam.

Mr. Arku promised the chiefs and people of North Tongu that when they vote for him and Nana Akufo-Addo in the forthcoming general elections, they would experience, for the first time in the political history of the area, massive development that would be geared towards liberating them from the economic hardships they are being confronted with.

The NPP parliamentary candidate said his party should be seen as an alternative to the NDC, and that NPP would give them economic freedom.

