Okudzeto sets eyes on 97% votes

From Samuel Agbewode, Adidome0

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Mr Samuel Okudzeto- Ablakwa, has assured the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) of a resounding victory in the pending general elections.

According to him, the NDC would win 97 per cent of the total votes cast in both the presidential and parliamentary elections in the constituency.

Mr. Okudzeto pointed out that the wind of victory had started blowing in every part of the constituency, and that the 97 per cent votes predicted ahead of the election would be achieved, because of the positive development executed in the area.

The North Tongu MP, who is also a Deputy Minister of Education, the government had done well in terms of infrastructure development in various sectors, including roads, provision of potable water and improved health facilities.

According to him, the people were willing to thank President Mahama for the numerous development activities, by voting for him massively in the election.

Mr. Okudzeto-Ablakwa gave the assurance after filing his nomination at the district office of the Electoral Commission (EC) at Adidome recently, together with an independent candidate in the same constituency, Mr. Christopher Eleblu, North Tongu parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Richard Collins Arku, and the Central Tongu Constituency parliamentary candidate of the NDC, Mr. Gabby Alexander Hotodze.

He promised the electorate in North Tongu, what he described as innovative ways of conducting the campaign, which would be far from attacking personalities and concentrate on issues that would be more relevant to development.

Mr. Okudzeto-Ablakwa said he abhors campaigns of insults, stressing that the enemies of North Tongu were poverty and disease, and how to fight them would take centre stage of his campaign.

He said he did not anticipate any form of threat to him (Okudzeto-Ablakwa), and President Mahama that would prevent them from coming up victorious in the pending elections.

He noted that the independent candidate also posed no danger to his victory at all, but rather he was surprised about the decision taken by Mr. Eleblu to abandon his party, the NDC, to stand as an independent candidate.

The North Tongu MP, who expressed optimism about victory in the election, said he was not expecting the independent candidate to take such a decision, because other competitors in the race with him from the NDC had all declared their support for him after losing the election, but hoped that Mr. Eleblu would re-join the NDC in future.

Mr. Okudzeto-Ablakwa continued that he did not consider the other political candidates, such as the NPP, CPP and the PPP among others, as posing any challenge to his victory, and that “the NDC is one family, and Mr. Eleblu's decision to go independent is rather very unfortunate.”

The North Tongu MP expressed satisfaction with the manner in which the EC had conducted the exercise, saying he went through smoothly.