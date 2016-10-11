



The Volta Regional Secretariat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has condemned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government for plotting to cripple owners of private businesses in the Volta Region who criticise the government.

According to the party, in the 21st century, where governments all over the world were expected to project and support the private sector as the engine of growth, Ghana is rather witnessing aggressive collapse of private businesses.

The Volta Regional Chairman of the NPP, Mr. John Peter Amewu, who said this at a press briefing in Ho, alleged that the idea by the paramount Chief of Asogli, Togbe Afede XIV to introduce 1000 megawatt of coal as proportion of energy mix has been hijacked by the NDC government, saying the coal project was aimed at helping to reduce high electricity bills by the citizenry.

Mr. Amewu noted that as part of government's efforts to stifle private business initiatives, Togbe Afede has become a major target because of his regular call for good governance and incorruptible leadership.

“It is unbelievable to note that for over five months now, the Asogli power plant has been sitting idle due to lack of gas from Nigeria and government's failure and inability to make payment due Asogli,” he said.

The NPP Chairman stressed that government's deliberate attempt to destroy private initiatives became clearer when government found it more expedient to advance payments to KAR power project, a foreign initiative at a rather higher rate while it could not pay Asogli power to enable it continue production for over five months.

Mr Amewu said similar situation as being experienced by Asogli was prevalent in the Volta region where wood processing industries initiated by private individuals are all collapsing as a result of high tariffs and that over 100 employees have been rendered jobless, a development, which he noted was not only related to the Volta region alone, but also in other parts of the country.

“The NPP still maintain that the private sector constitutes the engine of growth and the avenue for the creation of jobs for the teaming unemployed youth. Any attempt, therefore, by any government to cripple private sector initiatives should be a matter of concern and a worry to all Ghanaians,” Amewu said



Mr. Amewu also lambasted the NDC over accusations that he was bribing the chiefs and elders in the region to malign the NDC. Such comments, he noted, should be regarded as a complete act of disrespect and belittlement to the chiefs and people of the Volta region.

He continued that the NDC's continuous effort to tell the people of the Volta region that the government had given them equal share of development ought to be seen as a defeatist's statement as the NDC had totally lost touch with the people of the Volta region.

Mr. Amewu promised the people of the Volta region that when they vote for Nana Akufo Addo, he would continue the numerous development projects done by former President J.A Kufuor with emphasis on building a Habour at Keta and establish an industrial zone at Ketu North and South which forms the eastern borders of the country.



