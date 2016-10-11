Sisala West PNC withdraws from parliamentary race

The People’s National Convention (PNC) in the Sissala West constituency of the Upper West region, home constituency of former president and founder of the PNC, Dr.Hilla Liman, has withdraw from this year’ parliamentary elections in that constituency.

In a statement signed by Mohammed Abdulah,the constituency Secretary, the party said ” the decision is as a result of certain decisions taken by the Electoral Commission, relating to this year’s elections which are rather repressive and at short notice”.

They cited the “astronomical increment of filling fees from GHC 1,000 in the last election to GHC 10,000 and the requirement to pay same on or before 12:00 noon on October 10″ as reasons for their decision.

They further decried the EC’s directive to all parliamentary aspirants to declare their assets, saying “it requires legal service which adds to our cost”.

The statement expressed disappointment in the high court ruling to maintain the filling fees and appealed to their members to remain resolute and work towards a peaceful election.

Apart from the PNC, some political parties had complained about the EC’s filing fees, which they described as astronomical.

The PPP sued the EC over the fees; but the court later cleared the Commission to collect the fees from nominees.

The PNC’s withdrawal comes a day after the Commission disqualified some presidential aspirants from contesting the polls due to what the EC described as a failure to meet the necessary requirements.

Already, the PNC’s presidential nominee, Dr. Edward Mahama, together with other twelve aspirants, have been disqualified from contesting the presidential elections for failing to fill their nomination forms correctly.

–

By: Mahama Latif/citifmonline.com/ghana