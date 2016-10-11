The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has described the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), as desperate and delusional, following the launch of its manifesto geared towards addressing the problems of unemployment.

The NDC at its “Setting the Records Straight” series, addressed by the Transport Minister, Fifi Kwetey, held that the NPP is only joking and deceiving Ghanaians on the matter job creation considering their record in the past.

Deputy Communication’s Minster , Felix Kwakye Ofosu

According to Mr. Kwetey, the NPP is “a party that obviously believes that when you want power just tell the people anything. Anything at all just tell them.”

As an example, he said “the NPP in the year 2000 promised to create jobs for all persons able and willing to work… that is NPP for you. They will say anything for power.”

He said the NPP instead presided over “the collapse of the local poultry sector, the collapse of the local fishing sector, the local rice production sector etc,” the Transport Minster stated.

Mr. Kwetey accused the then NPP government of contriving, “to take money out of statutory funds like the District Assembly Common funds in order to set up the National Youth Employment Programme… that was their way of throwing dust in the faces of our young people.”

“The same NPP that blatantly deceived Ghana about jobs for all and failed abysmally is today waxing bold and making claims to having the key to the problem of unemployment facing Ghana.”

Musician Rex Omar was present at the address

“One sometimes wonders if the NPP's real problem is deception, or delusion or desperation or maybe all three combined. Whatever it is, any of these three Ds only spells doom for Ghana. Ghana is a serious country and this joking with the NPP by the people of Ghana must stop.”

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana