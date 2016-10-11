NPP sympathises with disqualified presidential aspirants

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed its sympathies with the presidential candidates whose nominations have been rejected by the Electoral Commission (EC).

This comes a day after the EC disqualified some 13 presidential candidates from contesting the upcoming election for various reasons .

Some of the aggrieved aspirants have threatened legal action against the Commission, while others want to meet the EC Chair.

In a statement signed by the Chairperson of the NPP's Legal and Constitutional Committee, Prof. Mike Ocquaye, the party "took note" of the EC's decision.

Prof. Mike Oquaye

"In as much as we agree that the right things be done in the management of our elections, we express our sympathies with the candidates whose nominations have been rejected despite their efforts to meet the requirements of the law," the statement indicated.

The party added that it hopes "that the legal process, if any, will resolve expeditiously any issues arising from the Electoral Commission’s decision. The consolidation of Ghanaian democracy requires that principles of justice and fairness govern all aspects of our electoral process."

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com