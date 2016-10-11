Wa assembly donates to CHIPS compounds

From Musah Umar Farouq, Wa

The Wa Municipal Assembly has donated several items to the Wa Municipal Health Directorate in the Upper West Region for onward distribution to the Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compounds in the municipality.

The items, which included mattresses, beds, and fridges, were meant to make the community health officers comfortable at their duty posts.

Other items on the list were gas cylinders and accessories (including hoses and regulators), gas burners and flat screen television sets, all of which are to help furnish the accommodation facilities for the community health officers.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Wa, Mr Issahaku Nuhu Putiaha, said the Assembly found it necessary to intervene to motivate health workers manning the CHPS Compounds to remain at post.

The CHPS Compounds system is a virtual primary healthcare facility that has taken healthcare delivery to communities.

The concept, supported mainly by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), utilizes a simple facility attached to accommodation for health officers who man the post.

Its operation has increased access to healthcare in remote areas of the country, including areas on the outskirts of Wa Municipality.

Mr Nuhu Putiaha said two more CHPS compounds, which were near completion will bring the total in the Wa Municipality to nine to further increase access to healthcare for the people to improve productivity and reduce the incidence of maternal mortality in particular.

The Municipal Health Director, Madam Beatice Kumfaa expressed gratitude to the Wa Municipal Assembly for the gesture.

She recalled other support provided by the Assembly – including helping to bring electricity – to some of the CHPS Compounds to make them functional and operational as “invaluable support to healthcare delivery” in the municipality.

She said the absence of the furnishings had made things a bit difficult for the health officers manning the CHPS Compounds for which reason they did not stay at the bungalows.