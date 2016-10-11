Popular Islamic preacher, Mufti Menk storms Ghana



From Issah Alhassan, Kumasi

The Ghanaian Muslim Community is anxiously waiting for the arrival of one of the most famous Islamic preacher and global icon, Mufti Menk, who is set to visit the country in the next few days.

The renowned cleric is expected to spend two days in the country between October 14 and 15 and will be delivering talks on the topic: “The Ummah and the State of our Seen, Towards Peace and Tolerance” in both Accra and Kumasi.

The Accra edition will take place at the Accra International Conference Centre at 8pm whilst that of Kumasi will be held at the Central Mosque on Saturday morning at 11am.

The Zimbabwean-born celebrated Islamic Preacher will also lead the Jummah (Friday) Prayers at the Police Mosque in Accra and would hold meeting with the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharabutu, as well as other Islamic leaders in the country.

Mufti Ismail Menk of Zimbabwe is one of the most effective Muslim lecturers in the world. He is one of “The Top 500 Most Influential Muslims in the World” since 2010.

He studied Shariah in Madinah, specialised in Jurisprudence in India and holds a Doctorate of Social Guidance from Aldersgate University.

He is loved by millions across the globe who know him for his balanced approach, his deep knowledge, his wisdom and his wit.

He engages in humanitarian and educational activities in Zimbabwe and lectures internationally. He has a very strong social media presence and inspires people from all walks of life to do good, help others and reach out to humanity while preparing for the Hereafter.

He is outspoken against terrorism, extremism, intolerance and injustice.