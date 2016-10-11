Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei, has defended the disqualification of 13 presidential hopefuls who failed to satisfy the necessary electoral requirements.

The Peoples National Convention’s (PNC) Dr. Edward Nasigri Mahama, the Progressive Peoples Party (PPP)'s Dr. Papa Kwesi Ndoum and the National Democratic Party (NDP)'s Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings were among the major casualties.

The EC’s Chairperson, Charlotte Osei, at a media interaction in Tamale, said the EC is unperturbed about the legal threats issued by some of the aggrieved parties.

She emphasized that the constitutionally mandated electoral body did nothing wrong.

According to her, the disqualified Presidential hopefuls should have done due diligence to avoid the unpardonable infractions detected on their nomination forms.

She however said her outfit is ready to dialogue with leaders of the affected political parties, and urged the media to liaise with the EC to conduct a world class election on December 7.

A Deputy Commissioner of the EC, Amadu Sulley, posited that the Electoral Commission would be compelled to reinstate any of the disqualified Presidential hopefuls if a court of competent jurisdiction decides otherwise.

He insisted that, the EC is a law abiding institution and will always operate in line with constitutional requirements. Amadu Sulley raised alarm over the continuous amendment of the 2016 electoral calendar for the December 7 polls.

He thereby called for ceasefire on political parties frequent litigation on the pre-electoral processes.

The EC's Director of Communications, Eric Kofi Dzakpasu, debunked claims that disqualification of the 13 Presidential hopefuls amounted to political victimization or witch hunting.

He maintained that the EC acted within the remit of the law and could not be blamed for the mishap. Eric Kofi Dzakpasu reechoed the need for the affected political parties to remain calm and cooperate with the EC to deliver its mandate on December 7.

He also served notice that the EC would respond to any litigation from the political parties whose Presidential hopefuls were disqualified.

He reaffirmed the EC's neutrality in conducting free, fair and transparent elections.

The media interaction was meant to deepen the EC's relationship with the media under the auspices of the Media Foundation for West Africa.

Convener of the EC-media interaction, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa, Sulemana Braimah, said the platform was meant to equip the media with the skills needed ahead of the December 7 polls.

He asked the participants to take advantage of the EC officials' contributions to accurately and objectively discharge their duties on the election day.

The participants asked questions relating to vote transfer, media participation in special voting and rejected ballots. The EC Chairperson, Charlotte Osei in earlier met the Clergy in Tamale, the Interior Minister and other concerned bodies.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana