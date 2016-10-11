Tecno Mobile outdoors new smart phones



By Bernice Bessey

Tecno Mobile Ghana has launched two of its latest devices – Phantom 6 and Phantom 6 plus – to satisfy and keep up with the changing needs and demands of handset users.

The smart phones, Phantom 6 features a Nano-Molded metal body with aluminum framework, while Phantom 6 Plus features a full metal body, were launched last Friday at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel last Accra.

However, the android phones were originally launched at the magnificent Armani Hotel, located in BurjKhalifa, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to give them an international appeal.

Out-dooring the handsets to Ghanaians, the General Manager of TECNO Business, Mr. Daniel Glover, said the Phantom 6, with a sleek and appealing frame, holds stunning SONY 13MP plus 5MP dual rear cameras.



The phone has 13MP camera auto-focuses on images to make them appear clearer and crispier, just like lenses on a professional DSLR camera, while the 5MP fixed-focus camera is designed to focus on almost every object lying within the camera's line of sight.

He added that the Phantom 6 has a large storage capacity for users, because it built with a 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM, which makes it fast, and can house about 5,120 songs or 20 HD movies.

“This brilliant smart phone takes advantage of advanced FHD AMOLED screen to deliver vivid pictures and great video experience, with a 180-degree viewing angle,” he added.

Mr. Glover also described Phantom 6 Plus as one of the most competitive devices on the smart phones market, adding that over 500 mobile phone engineers had tested and confirmed its durability and capacity.

He indicated that Phantom 6 Plus can boast of 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory, adding that both versions of TECNO's 2016 flagship have biometric eye/iris scanner to make their security features unique.

“But an extra layer of security (Fingerprint Scanner) is extended to Tecno Phantom 6 Plus. It is stylishly placed below its rear camera,” he stated.

Guest Speaker for the launch Kweku Sakyi Addo, Chief Executive of the Ghana Chamber Telecommunications, commended Tecno for the innovation to keep up with the pace of smart phones manufacturing.

He said Ghanaians’ demand for handsets and usage had tripled over the past decades, and would continue to increase in the coming years.

According to him, other services connected to handsets like mobile money had been embraced by the citizenry, which makes the future of telecommunications in the country brighter.

New appointments at the Ministry of Finance

Mr. Patrick Nomo, according to statement released by the Public Affairs Department of the Ministry of Finance, has been appointed Acting Chief Director of the Ministry. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Nomo was the Director of Budget at the Ministry.

He takes over from Major Mahama Samuel Tara (Rtd). Major Tara has been appointed a Technical Advisor to the Minister of Finance.

Mr. Sampson Asare Fianko, Deputy Controller and Accountant General in charge of Finance and Administration, has been appointed Acting Director of Budget at the Ministry.

Mr. Nomo has over thirty years experience in financial management and institutional capacity development. He was the first Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency of Ghana, from 2005-2010. He has worked in various positions at the Controller and Accountant General's Department, Ministry of Health and Meteorological Services Agency.

From 2010 to 2011, he was engaged by the World Bank to provide consultancy services for the Government of South Sudan, leading to the establishment of an internal audit system with relevant laws, policies, and procedures for that country.

Mr. Asare Fianko also has over 18 years experience in financial management, both in the private and public sector. He has served in various capacities at the Controller and Account Generals' Department, Ministry of Roads and Transport, Communications, and Office of Parliament amongst others.