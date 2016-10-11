POLITICIANS CHASE PROPHET ONE …For Spiritual help ahead of elections

( (President John Mahama and Nana Akufo-Addo)

From Sebastian R. Freiku, Kumasi

THE HEAD Pastor of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre in Kumasi, Rev. Dr Ebenezer Opambuor Adarkwa Yiadom is the toast of politicians from both sides of the political divide as the December elections draw near.

Political party leaders are literally chasing the young pastor for spiritual assistance for electoral breakthrough in the elections, thus making the Island City, better known as Opambuorkrom, where the church is situated at Ahenema Kokoben, near Kumasi the Mecca of modern day politics.

They consider Rev. Dr. Ebenezer Opambuor Adarkwa Yiadom, known as Prophet One, as the Nation's Prophet and by extension the Nation's kingmaker.

Besides the quest for breakthrough, these politicians think the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre, situated at the Island City and better known as Opambuorkrom at Ahenema Kokoben near Kumasi, with a member population of over 20,000 is sound voter base worth winning and to consolidate their winning chances in the polls.

Yours truly is informed that the flagbearer of the main opposition party, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo might visit the church later this month to worship with the large congregation.

It is also gathered that President John Dramani Mahama is also billed to visit the church sometime this month.

It is feared the visit of the two leaders of the NPP and NDC could be on the same day, two weeks from now.

On August 19, 2016, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, led a delegation of the NPP flagbearer, comprising leading party officials, including Dr. Kojo Appiah-Kubi, MP for Atwima Kwawoma in the Ashanti Region to seek for spiritual help in the December 7 general elections.

Chairman Wontumi, believed that

t the intervention of Prophet One would ensure a win in 2016 elections.

The man of God is on record to have told the delegation that if they (NPP) had come earlier, they would not have suffered electoral defeats in the previous elections. Prophet One has also offered to be the spiritual father of the flagbearer.

Two Sundays ago (October 2, 2016) Vice President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, accompanied by the Ashanti Regional Minister, John Alexander Ackon and other dignitaries joined worshippers at the Ebenezer Miracle and Worship Centre for prayers.

Rev. Adarkwa Yiadom has since 1984 worked hard to earn the respect and recognition of the Ghanaian society as a hard working pastor and leader of his church, which he founded in the early 1990's.

Known to be a close friend of the late former President, John Fiifi Evans Atta Mills, Rev. Adarkwa Yiadom, who shepherds a large flock of believers, has often emphasized his neutrality when it comes to partisan politics, because he is not a card bearing member of any of the parties, let alone support them.

The 49-year-old influential man of God has asserted time without number that he is not a member of any political party so far as his calling is concerned.

He has indicated that it is not out of place to intercede for leaders and their activities and that should not be construed as vested interest to warrant membership of any party.

“I am not an NDC member neither am I an NPP supporter. I pray a lot for political leaders in my capacity as a Man of God. Period.”, he once explained on New Mercury Radio, which he owns.

Pix: Rev. Dr. Ebenezer Opambuor Adarkwa Yiadom