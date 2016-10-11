NPP sympathzes with disqualified presidential aspirants

The main opposition party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has extended its sympathies to the 13 presidential aspirants who have been disqualified from the 2016 presidential race.

On Monday, the Electoral Commission (EC), disqualified 13 candidates outrightly for failing to meet the necessary requirements on their nomination forms.

Among the disqualified aspirants were the Progressive People's Party’s (PPP) Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, Hassan Ayariga of the All People’s Congress (APC), the People's National Convention’s (PNC) Dr. Edward Mahama, and 10 others.”

The NPP, in a statement signed by the Chairperson of its Legal and Constitutional Committee, Prof. Mike Oquaye said, “In as much as we agree that the right things be done in the management of our elections, we express our sympathies with the candidates whose nominations have been rejected despite their efforts to meet the requirements of the law.”

“We hope that the legal process, if any, will resolve expeditiously any issues arising from the Electoral Commission's decision,” the statement added.

No mercy for disqualified aspirants

Despite the threats of litigation, the EC has already said it will not consider appeals from any of the political parties disqualified from this year's presidential elections.

The Commission has argued that the it followed due procedure in vetting and announcing the status of the respective political parties aspiring for presidency in the upcoming general elections.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana