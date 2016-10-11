The Progressive People's Party (PPP), Flagbearer, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, is requesting a meeting with the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission over the decision to disqualify him from the 2016 presidential elections, else he will go to court by close of day on Thursday.

Dr. Nduom, who had indicated this will be his last attempt for the presidency, announced this at a news conference on Tuesday, to react to its disqualification from the upcoming polls by the Electoral Commission.

The Presidential aspirant of the PPP, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, was disqualified by the Electoral Commission on Monday, together with twelve other aspirants, when the EC found that their nomination forms were not appropriately filled according to existing electoral laws.

Papa Kwesi Nduom, who addressed the press, said the circumstances that led to his disqualification are not questions of fraud as the EC suggested, but were purely administrative and clerical errors that could easily be resolved.

He requested a meeting with the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) to deal with the matter.

“I am asking the chairperson of the EC and the returning the officer to let me know by the end of Thursday this week, when we can meet and deal with this matter positively…all I am asking is for is the chance for us to meet; five minutes of your time.”

He threatened that the party to head to the court if the matter is not solved amicably.

“I believe that it is a simple administrative of clerical matter that can be resolved… However if we cannot solve this mater simply, administratively, then we will take the legal route and go to court to seek satisfaction so that I can be on the ballot. That is the destination we want, to be on the ballot.”

Dr Nduom told the media and scores of party supporters who were present at the conference that he was certain of victory if his name is cleared and reinstated in the presidential race.

‘Nduom’s disqualification illegal’

A Policy Adviser to the Progressive People’s Party, Kofi Asamoah Siaw, in an earlier interview on Eyewitness News described the disqualification of Papa Kwesi Nduom, from the upcoming presidential election is illegal, and that the party will do everything possible to ensure he contests the race.

He said the EC did not follow due procedure in disqualifying its candidate, alongside twelve others.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana