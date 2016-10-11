I Need Just Five Minutes Of Charlotte Osei's Time - Nduom

The flagbearer of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom is demanding five minute discussion with the Chair of Electoral Commission to resolve what he says are administrative and clerical errors committed during the filing of his nomination.

"I need just five minutes of Charlotte Osei's time and I believe everything will be resolve after my meeting with her" he said.

At a press conference on Tuesday, he stressed that he will, albeit reluctantly, seek legal redress if the EC boss Charlotte Osei fails to give him audience, rectify the anomaly and put him back onto the list of aspirants to contest the 2016 elections.

Dr. Nduom also stated that when put back on the ballot, he will, without fail, become Ghana's next president.

"Ghana needs a doer to run the affairs of this country. The people must decide come December 7" he said.

The PPP flagbearer was part of 13 others disqualified from contesting the upcoming elections for various acts of fraud, negligence, voter irregularities.

By law each flagbearer was to be endorsed by two people from all the districts across the country.

However, in the PPP case, one Richard Aseda with the voter’s ID number 7812003957 endorsed Dr Nduom’s nomination form as a voter of both the Central and Volta Region, an act that contradicts the laws governing elections in Ghana.

The Commission said: “the same subscriber (Richard Aseda endorsed the form with different signatures in both portions of the nomination form. This raises questions as to the legitimacy of one or both signatures.”

These, the EC boss maintained are infractions against this directive as contained in the Constitutional Instrument (C.I.94);