Stanbic Bank wins CIMG Marketing Oriented Company of the Year Award

Stanbic Bank has been adjudged “The Marketing Oriented Company of the Year 2015” by the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) at the Institute’s 27th awards ceremony held in Accra.

The CIMG lauded Stanbic for its ability to apply advanced technology and online apps in its service delivery.

Stanbic was also applauded for its contribution to the society in the areas of health, education and sports.

“Your aspirations to be a leading emerging market financial services organization are bearing fruits, hence your evaluators staking highly on you,” read the citation accompanying the award.

The Bank’s agenda for 2015 was to be ranked as the best Universal and Commercial Bank in the country by making the right connections to move the business of customers and stakeholders forward.

According to the CIMG, Stanbic Bank surpassed these standards, thus breasting the tape ahead of its peers.

Mawuko Afadzinu, Head, Marketing and Communications of Stanbic Bank, said the bank is honoured that its efforts have been recognized by a distinguished institution like the CIMG.

“This award is testament to the fact that Stanbic exemplifies the innovative spirit required to shake-up the banking status quo,” he said.

“In many ways also this award is a reflection of the quality of partners and customers we have been blessed with and the invaluable support we continue to receive from them. It is as much their award as it is ours.”

For the past 10 years, Stanbic Bank has earned a well-deserved reputation as a customer oriented, business friendly and socially relevant bank, and has swooped several CIMG awards. Alhassan Andani, the Bank’s Chief Executive was adjudged CIMG Marketing Man of the Year 2014 while Mawuko Afadzinu, Head, Marketing and Communications also won the CIMG Marketing Practitioner of the Year 2013.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com