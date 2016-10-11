Sekondi-Takoradi residents complain about rude nurses

Some clients and patients that patronise health facilities in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, have expressed displeasure over continuous disrespect and impunity exhibited by some nurses towards them.

They said some nurses speak rudely to them, especially whenever they are seeking health care through the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

This came to light during a stakeholders meeting organised by Friends of the Nation, an NGO concerned with environmental issues and good governance practices in Sekondi.

The event was held on the theme: “Ensuring Stability and Inclusive Development Prospect in the Shama and Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.”

It brought together traditional rulers, queen mothers, opinion leaders, gender advocates, Persons with Disability and youth groups as well as some duty bearers to respond to the concerns raised by the people.

The stakeholders indicated that the repulsive attitudes of such “ill-mannered nurses” often result in worsening medical conditions of clients.

The participants also complained that some health facilities charge them unapproved fees despite presenting their NHIS cards for medical attention.

Madam Joyce Bagyina, the Sekondi-Takoradi Director of Health, in response to the concerns raised by the participants, said her outfit had received many complaints regarding the attitudes of nurses towards clients and said the Health Directorate had sanctioned those found culpable after investigations.

She gave the assurance that the Health Directorate would continue to institute measures that would enhance the quality of healthcare to the citizenry and, therefore, entreated clients that suffer abuse from health workers to lodge a complaint with the Directorate for the necessary investigations.

Responding to the charge of illegal fees by some public health facilities, Madam Bagyina said GH₵ 2.00 is demanded from clients in order to pay for the cost of utilities.

She said the sum was approved by the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service.

She said the Directorate is in the process of putting up a community-based health planning service (CHPS) compound at Kokompe so that it would serve residents of Adakope and nearby communities.

Other concerns raised by the participants included undue delay by some waste management contractors to evacuate refuse containers, illegal mining in water bodies, bad road network to some farming communities and irregular flow of water to some communities as well as the non-availability of drugs at some CHPS compounds in the Metropolis.

The stakeholders' engagements formed part of the NGO's objective to ascertain citizens' concerns regarding the effects of the oil and gas production and other socio-economic issues in the Sekondi-Takoradi and Shama.

