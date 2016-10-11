NPP Loyal Ladies Urge All Ghanaian Women To Make The Right Choice In The Upcoming Elections As We Celebrate The International Day Of The Girl

We bring you greetings from the flag bearer and his vice presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party and also warm wishes from the wives of these two great personalities. NPP Loyal Ladies on this great day, as we celebrate the *GIRL CHILD*, wishes all Ghanaian women a happy international day of the GIRL and further urge them to make the best choice by voting for a presidential candidate who has the concerns and plight of women at heart and that is definitely *Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo and the NPP*.

Women in Ghana form about 51% of Ghana 's population but have been sidelined and neglected during this incompetent and wicked Mahama led NDC government. The NDC government has messed up every social intervention that favored women and children which was initiated by the Kuffour led NPP government and as we celebrate this day, it is a great call on them to vote for a leader and party which would address their concerns and solve them and not one that only seek to worsen their woes.

Under the Kuffour led NPP government, he initiated policies like the *FREE MATERNAL HEALTHCARE* to deliver free health care services to pregnant mothers. He also initiated the *SCHOOL FEEDING PROGRAM* and strengthened the FCUBE which increased the enrollment of the Girl-child, making it easier for the girl-child to access education. The *FREE TRANSPORTATION FOR STUDENTS* also helped curb a lot of issues surrounding the raping of Girls who usually trekked at dawn and late to school and back. Life was easier for the girl-child and women as they could have equal and better access to healthcare, education, job opportunities and others. Under NPP administration, girls studying in the Sciences, who were excelling were given scholarships to encourage more to do same. But most of these initiatives have been crushed by the NDC who have become an enemy to the Ghanaian woman either than a friend.

On this day, we call on all Ghanaians, irrespective of gender, ethnicity and religion to make the right and best choice by voting for Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo and the NPP in the upcoming elections since they only have the concerns of women at heart. Happy International day of the GIRL to you all.

Signed.

October 11th 2016

Mercedes Asamani

+233263640914

Modesta Nsowa

+233 26-417 0490