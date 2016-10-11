MFWA holds town hall meeting on peaceful elections

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has held a

It was held to deliberate on ways to ensure that this year's general elections town hall meeting for key institutions and stakeholders in the country's electoral process.were organised in a peaceful manner.

Institutions represented at the event, held in Tamale with funding support from the Ford Foundation, included the Ghana Police Service, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), traditional leaders, political parties and various student youth groups.

Most Reverend Professor Emmanuel Asante, Chairman of the National Peace Council, called on the citizenry to stand for peace by doing things that promoted peaceful coexistence.

Reverend Professor Asante also urged political parties to conduct their affairs with decency, to demonstrate their commitment to peace.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr. Ken Yeboah, Northern Regional Police Commander, enumerated measures adopted by the Regional Police Command to ensure peaceful elections in December, saying over 3,000 police officers would be deployed across polling stations in the region, to ensure order and peace.

Alhaji Abdul Razak Saani, Northern Regional Director of NCCE, said the Commission was intensifying its voter education campaign, to increase citizens' participation in the electoral process, as well as promote peace.

Professor Amin Alhassan, Dean of the Faculty of Agribusiness and Communication Sciences of the University for Development Studies, urged the media to desist from sourcing content from social media and publishing it in mainstream media, without cross-checking the facts.

Various political parties, including the National Democratic Congress, New Patriotic Party, and People's National Convention, pledged to undertake their campaigns in a manner that would ensure the sustenance of peace in the country.

Source: GNA

