

From William Nlanjerbor Jalulah, Kumasi

Barely two months to Ghana's general elections on December 7, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, COP Kofi Boakye, has debunked the assertion that the security agencies connive and condone with some political parties to rig elections.

In every election year, major opposition political parties in Ghana often accuse the security agencies and some top security officers of aiding an incumbent party to rig an election.

But, COP Boakye has downplayed this assertion, and stressed that “Police or Army cannot win election for any party.”

“I want to state here clearly, that police or the military can never win an election for any party. Therefore, it behooves on the politicians to work hard, propagate their policy well to win elections through the ballot box,” he said.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of a three-day Data Journalism Training Workshop for selected journalists in Kumasi last Thursday, Mr. Boakye pledged the police will work professionally to ensure peace and harmony, before, during, and after the elections.

He, however, warned that any group of people who attempted to take the law into their own hands, because of politics, would be dealt with according to the laws of the land, without partiality to any political party, and no discrimination to anybody.

COP Boakye also urged journalists not to politicise issues, peddle blatant lies, misinterpret issues, or misinform the public through their media outlets, as the elections drew closer. Journalists should not also politicise criminal issues, since that could also have the tendency to spark inter-political party conflicts.

The workshop, organised by Penplusbytes, with support from USA Embassy in Ghana, drew selected journalists from the Upper East, Upper West, Northern, Brong Ahafo and Ashanti regions.

It was part of activities under the “Voter's Count – Amplifying voices through new digital platforms” Project, which is aimed at improving access to electoral information, creating space for citizens’ dialogues, and promotion of issue-based approaches to campaigning during Ghana's 2016 elections, being spearheaded by Penplusbytes.

Opening the workshop, the Ashanti Regional Director for the Electoral Commission, Mr. Serebour Quaicoo, charged journalists and all media practitioners interested in reporting on the elections to acquaint themselves with electoral terms, so as to avoid misinforming or confusing the public.

According to him, it was embarrassing to hear media practitioners who were supposed to know better, rather getting confused with the electoral terms, which eventually confused or misinformed the people.



