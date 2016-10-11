Ofori-Kuragu launches third bid for Bosome-Freho …as an independent candidate



From Ernest Best Anane, Nsuaem-Ashanti

Dr. Nana Yaw Ofori-Kuragu has launched his campaign as an independent parliamentary candidate for Bosome-Freho Constituency in the Ashanti Region at Nsuaem, in his bid to win the seat for the third time.

Ofori Kuragu, as he is well known, won the seat on the ticket of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2000, and 2004 for the second time, as an independent candidate.

He has indicated that the elections is a done deal for him, as his track record will speak for him, as the only Member of Parliament who has brought the constituency into the limelight, in terms of infrastructure.

According to him, the electorate believes they need development, and for that matter, need a development-oriented candidate, who can deliver on their aspirations, to improve their lives.

The aspirant stated that his achievements as an MP for the area are overwhelming, which, he said, no MP from any political party can match.

He disclosed that during his terms as MP, from 2000 to 2008, the constituency saw more developmental infrastructure, including the creation of the Bosome-Freho District, first High School, and a bank through his instrumentality, with most of the Primary and Junior High schools established during his tenure, as well as extension of electricity to most of the rural communities in improving the standard of education in the constituency.

He has given the assurance to work for the establishment of a second Senior High School, a district hospital, and a fire service station for the area, when he is given the nod this time.

Ofori-Kuragu disclosed that he was working on plans to provide toilet facilities for households that do not have some through his own non-governmental organisation (NGO) – the Bosome-Freho Foundation.



