Political parties must engage in healthy campaign -Anglican Church



From Sebastian R. Freiku, Kumasi

The Anglican Diocese of Kumasi has asked political parties and their supporters to engage in a more healthy election campaign, and focus on issues to aid voters make informed decisions on voting day.

The church noted that election campaigns should not be about vile personal attacks and peddling of untruths about their opponents.

These concerns were raised in a communiqué issued by the Diocesan Church at the end of its 18th Synod, under the “Repositioning our Diocese for effective holistic ministry and growth,” at the Diocesan Retreat and Spiritual Renewal Centre at Nkawie in the Atwima-Nwabiagya District.

The communiqué, signed by Most Reverend Professor Daniel Yinkah-Sarfo, Primate and Archbishop of the Church of the Province of West Africa, the church said it was important for all to be patriotic and put the nation ahead of any other interest, to sustain peace.

The church further asked that the Electoral Commission (EC), as referee of the coming elections, “should remain patently neutral, fair, and focused in the elections.”

The Anglican Church asked Christians and other faith groups to also continue to pray for violent-free elections, so that “we can continue to enjoy peace in our country.”

The church said under no circumstances should the people allow partisan politics to divide them, indicating that “Ghana is bigger than any political party or individual.”