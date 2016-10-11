Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Politics | 11 October 2016 17:41 CET

Reinstate Konadu Or Face Court In 24 Hours; Lawyers Threaten EC

By Daily Guide
Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings
Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

Lawyers for one of the 13 disqualified presidential candidate, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings have written to the Electoral Commission (EC) demanding her reinstatement.

They say the EC's decision to disqualify Nana Konadu and her National Democratic Party (NDP) from contesting this year's presidential election was in violation of the EC's own rules.

To that extent, the lawyers argue the Commission “may have acted illegally and unreasonably.”

In a four-page letter, Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa and Akomah said the reasons cited for Nana Konadu's disqualification have no basis in law.

At a press briefing Monday, EC Chairperson Mrs Charlotte Osei said “The Commission is unable to accept Mrs. Rawlings' nomination because the number of subscribers to her forms did not meet the requirements of Regulation 7 (2) (b) of CI 94.

“One subscriber on page 89 of her nomination forms is not a validly registered voter and illegally registered twice and so is on the Exclusion list of multiple voters. Details are:

– Salifu Abdulai
District: Nanumba South
Voter ID no: 6617004814 (28.3.2012)
Voter ID no: 2126900022 (04.8.2014).”
In their letter, the lawyers argue that EC had no power “to proceed this manner.”

-Myjoyonline

Politics

Unsuccessful years in the past contribute to the successful future
By: Manish Gulati
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img