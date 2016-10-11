Reinstate Konadu Or Face Court In 24 Hours; Lawyers Threaten EC

Lawyers for one of the 13 disqualified presidential candidate, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings have written to the Electoral Commission (EC) demanding her reinstatement.

They say the EC's decision to disqualify Nana Konadu and her National Democratic Party (NDP) from contesting this year's presidential election was in violation of the EC's own rules.

To that extent, the lawyers argue the Commission “may have acted illegally and unreasonably.”

In a four-page letter, Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa and Akomah said the reasons cited for Nana Konadu's disqualification have no basis in law.

At a press briefing Monday, EC Chairperson Mrs Charlotte Osei said “The Commission is unable to accept Mrs. Rawlings' nomination because the number of subscribers to her forms did not meet the requirements of Regulation 7 (2) (b) of CI 94.

“One subscriber on page 89 of her nomination forms is not a validly registered voter and illegally registered twice and so is on the Exclusion list of multiple voters. Details are:

– Salifu Abdulai

District: Nanumba South

Voter ID no: 6617004814 (28.3.2012)

Voter ID no: 2126900022 (04.8.2014).”

In their letter, the lawyers argue that EC had no power “to proceed this manner.”

-Myjoyonline