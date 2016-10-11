Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
11 October 2016

Nduom demands 5 minutes discussion with EC boss over disqualification

By MyJoyOnline

Disqualified presidential aspirant of the of the Progressive People's Party is demanding a five minute discussion with the Chair of Electoral Commission to resolve what he says is an administrative and clerical errors committed during the filing of his nomination.

Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom stressed that he will, albeit reluctantly, seek legal redress if the EC boss Charlotte Osei fails to give him audience, rectify the anomaly and put him back onto the list of aspirants to contest the 2016 elections.

