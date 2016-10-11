The Minority leader has wondered whether the disqualification of the 13 political parties by the Electoral Commission (EC) might not lead Ghana into the Nigeria situation where the 2015 election was postponed for six weeks.

Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu says the December 7 date set for Ghana’s election is fixed because it is the only “congruent date for holding the presidential and general elections.”

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame constituency in the Ashanti Region said any date apart from the one determined by the Constitution would plunge Ghana into a constitutional crisis.

EC boss, Charlotte Osei on Monday handed red cards to 13 presidential aspirants out of the December polls for an improper filing of their nomination forms.

Citing statutes that regulate filing of nominations namely the 1992 Constitution, Public Elections Regulations 2016 (CI94), Representations of the People’s Law, 1992 (PNDC Law 284), Presidential Elections Law, 1992 (PNDC Law 285), she said she would be unable to admit their nomination forms.

The affected political parties include Progressive People’s Party (PPP), People’s National Convention (PNC), Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), National Democratic Party (NDP), United Front Party (UFP), United People’s Party (UPP), All People’s Congress (APC), Great Consolidated People’s Party (GCPP), and Independent People’s Party (IPP).

The rest include the Reformed Patriotic Democrats (RPD), United Development Systems Party (UDSP), Democratic People’s Party (DPP) and an Independent candidate, Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker.

Only four political parties namely New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Democratic Congress (NDC), Convention People’s Party (CPP) and an independent candidate, Jacob Yeboah were approved to contest the December polls.

The disqualified parties have served notice to challenge the decision in court, arguing the grounds the EC rejected their nomination were slight.

Speaking to Joy FM’s Super Morning Show Tuesday, Mr Mensah Bonsu said the nation should brace up for situations that could lead to the postponement of the December polls.

The 2015 National Assembly and Presidential election of Nigeria was rescheduled by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) because the Nigerian military said it want to concentrate on defeating the Islamist group Boko Haram before the election was run.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) of Nigeria was angered by the development describing it as a "major setback for Nigerian democracy, and a highly provocative decision."

Sensing the nation might be heading into a similar situation, the MP said: “If there is any lapse then we create a constitutional crisis [where] Parliament would be called upon to relate to an emergency situation and extend the life of Parliament, and extend the life of the President.”

Ghana’s legislature might also be called upon to have the election run any period after December 7, he said.

Mr Mensah Bonsu says when the country gets to that precipice; it would “most unfortunate and a very scary situation.”

