Elections | 11 October 2016 15:36 CET

Konadu petitions EC over disqualification; threatens suit

By CitiFMonline

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Party (NDP) and his running mate, Kojo Mensah Sosuh, have petitioned the Electoral Commission Chairperson Charlotte Osei, through private legal practitioner, Ace Ankomah, to reinstate them, after they were disqualified from participating in the December presidential elections, alongside twelve other aspirants.

According to the Electoral Commission, the NDP Flagbearer, who faces a second disqualification after a similar experience in 2012 that made it impossible for her to contest, erred in the filling of her nomination forms.

In explaining the NDP's disqualification, the EC said that, “The Commission is unable to accept Mrs. Rawlings' nomination because the number of subscribers to her forms did not meet the requirements of Regulation 7 (2) (b) of CI 94. One subscriber on page 89 of her nomination forms is not a validly registered voter, and illegally registered twice and so is on the Exclusion list of multiple voters. Details are Salifu Abdulai District: Nanumba South, Voter ID no: 6617004814 (28.3.2012), Voter ID no: 2126900022 (04.8.2014).”

But in a letter addressed to the EC Chair by Bentsi-Enchill Letsa & Ankomah chambers, they stated that their clients disagree with the disqualification since in their view, it is not grounded in law.

The lawyers say they have instructions of their clients, to proceed to court if the Commission fails to reinstate them within 24-hours of receiving the letter.

Click here for the NDP's letter to the Electoral Commission


By: Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana
