EC set to announce qualified parliamentary aspirants

The Electoral Commission says it is expecting its District Electoral officers to vet and release the list of aspirants who have qualified to contest in the 2016 parliamentary elections.

This follows the Commission's announcement of the list of aspirants qualified to contest in the upcoming presidential elections at its Head Office in Accra on Monday.

The Commission revealed that, only four (4) out of the seventeen (17) aspirants qualified to contest in the December presidential polls.

According to the Director of Communications at the Electoral Commission, Eric Dzakpasu, all District Officers must publish the list of qualified parliamentary aspirants as part of their legal mandate.

He told Citi News, “When we go to the parliamentary, every returning officer receives the nomination, vets it and makes a determination to the Commission for approval, so in due course, a comprehensive list of all persons who are standing for the parliamentary will be published.”

Mr Dzakpasu expressed the hope that the announcement will be made “in due course”.

“It is a process and it wouldn't take too long because we want to believe as at yesterday [Monday], all the constituencies were getting ready and so we expect that in due course within this period, the regions will be submitting the names of those whose forms have been accepted to the Head Office.”

‘Ayariga's APC, PPP, PNC others disqualified from 2016 polls’

The Electoral Commission on Monday disqualified Hassan Ayariga's All People's Congress (APC) , the People's National Convention's (PNC) Dr. Edward Mahama, the Progressive People's Party's (PPP) Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, and ten other aspirants from contesting in the December presidential elections.

All thirteen presidential aspirants were disqualified over their inability to appropriately complete their nomination forms.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana