Ending Child Marriage Is Progress Towards Our Global Goals      

On Tuesday, 11th October 2016, the world will be commemorating the International Day of the Girl Child. This comes a little over a year since the signing and adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aimed at addressing urgent global challenges over the next 15 years.

As we commemorate this day, we should be considering how violence against the girl child affects their families, communities as well as the sustainable development of the country.

Yes! Empowering the girl child and eliminating all forms of violence against her will lead to greater development, especially in making progress towards attaining the SDGs. One form of violence mostly experienced by girls, and especially girls born into poverty, is Child Marriage.

In my work as a development officer campaigning against Child Marriage under UNICEF’s two-year End Child Marriage campaign, I have come across dozens of girls who were, have been or were going to be forced into child marriage. One of such girls is Kende Ayindana.

At 16 years old and a final year student in Junior High School in Tanga, a small community in the Upper East Region, Kende was married off to an older man from the city. “I was about to complete JHS when I was forced to get married and dropped out of school. I passed through series of abuse.” Now 18 years old, Kende has been neglected by the man she was married to, who has come back to Accra. Now, Kende has to cater for their child by herself.

But Kende’s story is an empowering one, she has since returned to school as her mother has offered her help and takes care of Kende’s baby so she can continue with her education. For many girls forced into child marriage, the future is bleak and their lives are ruined.

Defenders of child marriage

Perpetrators and defenders of child marriage have often justified their position with some reactions. They usually ask:

“But what if the child feels she is grown enough and wants to marry?”

“Some of the children are bad, they get pregnant whiles under 18 and the men want to take responsibility and marry her, is that a bad thing?”

“I have met girls whose parents have been against them getting married and they have not heeded them, is that one too child marriage?”

“She stopped school herself and started living with the man, she doesn’t listen to anyone”

These are many of the questions, statements and defences I get from community members and friends whenever the topic of child marriage comes up.

My response is always the same. It is still a crime.

A child, according to the Children's Act, 1998 Act 560 (1998- section 1), is a person below the age of 18 years, as defined by the 1992 Constitution as well as the United Nations’ Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC).

The Children's Act, 1998 sets the minimum age for betrothal and marriage at 18 years stating that: