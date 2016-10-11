The People's National Convention (PNC) has said former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Dr. Kwadwo Afari Gyan was better than his successor, Charlotte Osei.

According to the National Treasurer of PNC, Akane Adams in a statement said “I must admit Commissioner Afari Gyan was far better as we now have ‘hot heads’ mistaken for firmness.”

His comment follows the disqualification of the PNC's Flagbearer, Edward Mahama from contesting in this year's presidential election.

The EC had cited some irregularities in Mr. Mahama's nomination forms which warranted his disqualification and that of 12 others.

But Mr. Adams said during Afari Gyan's time, political parties were given a grace period to correct any anomalies with their documents but Charlotte Osei denied them such opportunity.

Mr. Adams argued that the current conduct of Charlotte Osei, who is the returning officer, if not checked, could affect the reputation of the commission.

“The conduct of the current EC boss can most likely destroy the good reputation of the commission following her recent conduct towards political parties…The Processes of filling nominations forms in 2016 is not different from the 2012 elections.

Below is the full statement signed by Akane Adams:

EC BOSS MUST LEARN FROM AFARI GYAN:

The conduct of the current EC boss can most likely destroy the good reputation of the commission following her recent conduct towards political parties. I must admit commissioner Afari Gyan was far better as we now have ‘hot heads’ mistaken for firmness.

The Processes of filling nominations forms in 2016 is not different from the 2012 elections. However In 2012, All political parties were made to wait for at least 3 hours after submissions of their nominations forms after which came the electoral commissioner Afari Gyan and his able team to point out the errors in the forms and the various parties asked to correct the errors for a final submission of their forms – All these took place at the electoral commission premises in the 2012 elections. The EC had 10 solid days to revert to political parties for possible remedy of errors whilst their case was pending at the high court but they failed to do so due to their self-intended motives.

What is so different with the current EC of 2016 from that of 2012?

Is the EC Boss in any competition to showcase her supposed firmness?

Does the EC Boss know the implications of her actions?

I hear by end by saying AFARI GYAN was far better, we all miss AFARI GYAN and we shall fight this inaction of the EC with the might available to us and we shall win the battle in the name of our high God and Allah.

Akane Adams, PNC National Treasurer.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

