Business & Finance | 11 October 2016 13:36 CET

Jesse Agyepong Wins Marketing Practitioner of the year

By Joy Business

Former Marketing Director of Tigo Ghana, Jesse Agyepong was over the weekend crowned as Marketing Practitioner of the Year by the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG).

“I am excited and elated about this award. It always feels great to be recognized and awarded for your contribution within a sector and for your input to the growth of an organization. I dedicate this award to my former team who supported me assiduously in all our well embraced campaigns. Hard work, passion, team work has made this possible”.

Jesse Agyepong was recognized for his outstanding contribution to the marketing fraternity and largely to Tigo Ghana’s marketing transformation over the past years.

“It’s simply a reflection of hard work paying off nonetheless one that challenges me to do more in my new space,” Jesse said.

He led the marketing team in 2014 where he first glowed the energy with the launch of the “keep doing you campaign” which became very popular amongst digital users. Endearing them to keep living their digital lifestyles.

Jesse was dynamic in the development of impactful campaigns including “Yensor Nkoaa”, “DropThatYam”, “You4Know”, “Tigo Big Six” and currently running campaign “Wosuro-a-Wondi”.

Other brand activities which were churned out during his time at post included but not limited to Tigo Music Unplugged and Tigo GhanaMeetNaija. These were campaigns that echoed well with Ghanaians and positioned the company strategically during his tenure.

Jesse Agyepong is a Marketing dexterous with a passion for Social Change.

