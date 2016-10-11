Samira Bawumia Is A ‘Liar’- Bole DCE

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Bole district in the Northern region, James Jaaga has discredited claims by Samira Bawumia wife of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) vice presidential candidate that people in President Mahama’s hometown (Bole) cannot get water to drink.

While addressing supporters of NPP at the Trade Fair Centre during the launch of the NPP manifesto over the weekend, Samira Bawumia said residents of President Mahama’s hometown (Bole) cannot get water to drink and could not fathom why the first gentleman of the state will exhibit opulence by erecting huge billboards rather than improving the lives of the citizens who voted for him.

But speaking on Bole-based Nkilgi Fm, Mr Jaaga pointed out that (96%) of the people of Bole District have access to portable drinking water which is one of the highest in Northern Region.

“I recently commissioned the Bole and Tinga small town water systems with funding from the World Bank and the project has added 25,000 gallons of water to the 8,000 gallons to Bole township alone. This makes the total gallons of water produced a day for consumption in Bole at 33000 gallons. Every single community has a borehole and there is a contractor working on 34 new boreholes to add up to the present numbers”, he disclosed.

Aside from these water systems in place, the DCE disclosed that President Mahama’s government has drilled 738 boreholes across the district adding to the 216 functional boreholes.

This, he added has increased the functional boreholes in the District to 954 with only 34 non-functional.

The DCE explained that a road contractor working on the Bole township roads disrupted some pipe lines but three stand pipes are working in Bole now to make way for the disruptions as a result of the construction of the Bole township roads.

“It is quite clear that claims by Samira Bawumia especially in respect of President Mahama’s hometown and the Northern Region at large are expected”

He said these issues will surely be used by the desperate opposition as their benchmark in engaging in their naked propaganda.

Mr Abudulai Kara the Secretary of the Bole Water Board who also doubles as the Bole District Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) on his part, said Samira Bawumia’s statement that Bole has no water smacks of pure mischief.

He said a contractor is working on a reservoir tank to pump more water to the Bole Community which is expanding and so there is water rationing but that does not mean there is no water in Bole.

According Mr Kara, the statement of Samira Bawumia is for political expediency but it only exposed her as a dishonest wife of an aspiring Vice- President.