Ethiopia PM seeks to 'reform electoral system' after protests

Addis Ababa (AFP) - Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn said Tuesday his government wants to reform an electoral system that has excluded many, and prompted months of bloody protests.

"We have 49 percent of voices who are not represented in the parliament even though they have voted for the opposition, because of the electoral system," he told journalists after a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"We want to reform the electoral system so the voices of those who are not represented can also be heard in the parliament."