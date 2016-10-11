Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Politics | 11 October 2016 11:41 CET

Samira Blasts Mahama Over Giant Billboards

By Daily Guide
Samira Bawumia addressing the crowd with Dr Bawumia
Samira Bawumia addressing the crowd with Dr Bawumia


Samira Bawumia, wife of the vice presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has accused President John Mahama of displaying opulence in the face of untold hardship in the three northern regions.

According to Samira Bawumia, people in the north share water sources with animals but the President was busily erecting giant billboards across the country in order to win elections.

Mrs Bawumiaa, who was addressing thousands of  party supporters at the Trade Fair Centre on Sunday during the launch of the party's manifesto, could not fathom why a leader would invest lavishly in the erection of billboards and abandon the needs of citizens who voted for him.

“I just returned from the North and people in President Mahama's hometown (Gonja) cannot get water to drink yet he has erected billboards all over the country,” she declared.

She charged women in the country to actively campaign to ensure victory for the NPP.

Samira said the NDC government, led by John Mahama, has not implemented a single policy to boost the lives of women during its tenure.

According to her, another four-year term for President Mahama would worsen the plight of women in the country.

Mrs Bawumia therefore tasked women in the country not to remain idle, but actively campaign to help Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to become president in 2017.

She was of the conviction that women would benefit significantly from the effective policies and programmes that would be implemented by the next NPP administration to make life comfortable for them.

According to her, Ghana needs a leader like Nana Akufo-Addo, who is competent, patriotic, visionary, caring and a pro-active leader, to lead the country to the promised land as Ghana's next leader.

She stated categorically that Ghana's insurmountable problems would become a thing of the past if Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP win the December polls.

Tens of thousands of NPP supporters attended the party's post manifesto launch rally in Accra on Sunday.

Also in attendance were former President Kufuor, Nana Akufo-Addo and other party bigwigs.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi

speak twi not english
By: lawrence
