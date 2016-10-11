Suspected Fraudster Nabbed

A 29-year-old suspected fraudster has been nabbed by the Documentation and Visa Fraud Unit for attempting to defraud a victim to the tune of GH¢25,000 under the pretext of selling an oil sealant to him.

The suspect John Armah was arrested by the police when he attempted to present the items to the victim at Dzorwulu in Accra.

He is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

DSP Seth Sewornu, the Director in-charge of the Documentation and Visa Fraud Unit, in an interview with DAILY GUIDE, said Armah, a resident of Ablekuma NIC, was apprehended on Friday, October 7, 2016.

The victim made a complaint to the police that he had received a telephone call from an unknown person, who claimed he had quantities of oil sealant which are in high demand by oil companies.

The police asked the victim to feign interest in the deal since several victims have been defrauded using the same modus operandi.

The caller asked the victim to meet him at Dzorwulu with GH¢25,000 for some of the products.

The police, together with the victim, went to the said location to wait for the victim.

John Armah showed up with a box supposedly containing the oil sealant.

Immediately, he handed over the box to the victim and demanded money, the police arrested him.

When the box was opened in his presence, it contained 12 bags of cement papers neatly packed in plastic bags.

John Armah told the police that he was sent by two young men and a lady who picked him in their Pontiac Vibe car at Awoshie near NIC to deliver the items.

He said the men promised him an amount of GH¢200.00 if he could get the money from the victim.

He said the suspect failed to lead the police to his alleged accomplices, adding that he would be arraigned before court on charges of conspiracy to commit crime and defrauding by false pretences.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

( [email protected] )