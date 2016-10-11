Robbers Attack Traders At Damongo

The Police at Damongo in the Northern Region have launched a manhunt for some armed men, who robbed some people of their money and valuables at the lorry station in the West Gonja District on Sunday.

The incident happened at about 8pm on Sunday in the central business district of Damongo, and two persons sustained injuries.

The armed robbers, numbering about seven, arrived at the lorry park on motorbikes and started shooting indiscriminately which forced market women to flee.

They subsequently rob some shop owners of the valuable items in the shops.

An undisclosed amount of money and valuables worth over thousands of Ghana cedis were stolen by the armed robbers.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that shop owners fled the scene when they started shooting, which gave them the opportunity to rob all the valuable items at the market.

The injured persons one Akon and Razak were rushed to the Damongo Government Hospital for treatment.

The incident heightened tension in the town because the recent chieftaincy dispute has not been resolved in the Gonjaland.

Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the story to DAILY GUIDE, indicated that the police in the area were currently searching for the armed robbers.

“We are appealing to community members in the area to volunteer information to the police to assist us in arresting the suspects.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Damongo