Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Business & Finance | 11 October 2016 11:41 CET

SMEs Urged To Embrace Technology

By Daily Guide
Stephen Essien speaking
Stephen Essien speaking

Stephen Essien, Director for Tigo Business, has urged Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) in Ghana to use technology to propel their businesses.

He said SMEs' inability to use modern technology was impeding their growth.

Mr Essien, who was speaking at an SME Clinic organized by Union Savings and Loans in Accra, entreated SMEs to use some of the modern business applications and payment platforms to make them more efficient.

“How many SMEs are using the right tools? How many SMEs have websites and shortcodes, and how many are using good accounting applications?

“The problem with the Ghanaian SMEs is that they start up very small and they want to keep it there which is not like that in Europe,” he said.

Mr Essien said SMEs must invest in technology to grow their businesses, stating that “few SMEs understand the use of technology in business growth.”

He said Tigo Business had invested in various products and services to support SMEs.

“We did a research and found out that most of our SMEs in Ghana don’t have the right support in terms of the finances and technology to boost their business and market themselves.

“So the clinic is to showcase to small businesses how they can use technology to grow their business beyond profit.

“We partnered Microsoft, Lenovo and Itworks to propel businesses and make them profitable.

“We will go to 18 hubs in Ghana to educate businesses about the need to use technology. “We are looking at empowering SMEs to know what technology they can use to grow their businesses,” Mr Essien said.

The SME Clinic brought together over 100 SMEs from Accra to build their capacity on record keeping and understanding macro-economic issues.

By Cephas Larbi
[email protected]

Business & Finance

If u take too much risk u might not be imune to serious trouble.
By: Spicy
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img