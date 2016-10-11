The Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), is asking government to adequately resource the Mental Health Authority to ensure an effective and efficient management of Mental health facilities in the country.

The call comes in the wake of recent challenges faced by the Accra Psychiatric Hospital due to government's indebtedness to the facility.

The hospital recently shut down its Out Patient Department (OPD) due to lack of basic materials and stationery included A4 sheets.

The Executive Director of the Association, Peter Kwame Yeboah told Citi News, mental health services are indispensable and required the necessary attention to make it sustainable and efficient hence the appeal.

Speaking at the launch of the mental health week in Accra on Monday, he said, “we need mental health services in Ghana that is sustainable, equitable, efficient and effective to serve our collective needs. We need political support if mental health support is to be sustainable in our country. We call on the government to ensure sustainable funding for the Mental Health Authority.”

“We also ask Parliament, the Executives especially the Ministry of Finance to fast track action to ensure that the LI is passed,” he said.

'Mental health fund will save psychiatric hospitals'

The Mental Health Authority has urged government to pass the Legislative Instrument (LI) on mental health to end the frustration of Psychiatric Hospitals constantly relying on government for funding .

Dr Akwasi Osei, Chief Executive Officer of the Mental Health Authority, told Citi News the LI includes the establishment of the mental health fund which will provide funds to run the various mental health facilities in the country.

Dr. Osei said, “The mental health law talked about the establishment of a mental health fund. That mental health fund will be fed through the mental health levy which may be part of an existing levy or capitation like NHIA, VAT or road fund.”

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana