Databank Foundation wins CSR non-banking financial institution of the year

Databank Foundation was adjudged CSR Non-Banking Financial Institution of the Year at the 6th annual Ghana Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Excellence Awards (GHACEA 2016).

The awards ceremony which took place at La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on Friday, September 23, 2016, saw a number of organizations recognized for the roles they play in society through corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The GHACEA 2016 was organized by the Centre for CSR, West Africa.

The Centre for CSR, West Africa, focuses on CSR and sustainability strategy development, policy advocacy, public relations, events, and communication agency in the West African Sub-region.

It is supported by organizations and international aid agencies such as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and Ministry of Trade & Industry (MoTI).

Databank Foundation has a number of corporate social responsibility initiatives under its arm.

The institution’s initiatives in mental health improvement and the Young Leaders Mentorship Programme (YLMP), are among its key projects.

Through the initiative that is aimed at improving mental health, Databank Foundation has adopted the children’s ward of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital and from time to time, organizes events and interacts with the patients and the caretakers.

It also makes regular donations to the facility.

Under the YLMP, students from selected tertiary and senior high schools are enrolled in a two-tiered mentorship program through which they receive guidance for academic and career development, nurture their leadership capabilities and benefit from a range knowledge sharing opportunities.

Recently, the Foundation also launched the Read Aid initiative, through which the Foundation with the help of Databank staff and other volunteers help children in some selected public schools with learning to read and write the English language.

Programmes Director at Databank Foundation, Pebbles Parkes, expressed great joy at receiving the award and promised that the Foundation will continue to work hard towards achieving its vision.

Databank Foundation is the corporate social responsibility arm of Databank Group, Ghana’s first and largest investment bank.

