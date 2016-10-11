Vodafone Ghana scoops CIMG's Best TV and Outdoor Adverts honours

Vodafone Ghana has bagged two prestigious honours at this year’s Chartered Institute of Marketers Ghana (CIMG) Awards, sweeping Best TV and Best Outdoor Adverts of the year 2015.

Vodafone Ghana, which won the CIMG Telecom Company of the Year during last year’s event, was recognized for its unprecedented and innovative creative advertising efforts in the telecoms market.

Its novel TV advert for the #2GhanaOffer campaign held the nation spellbound with its carefully executed creative design interspersed with flawless Ghanaian culture and emotional connection.

Additionally, its imposing and unmistakable outdoor execution of the #NetworkQuality campaign, highlighting its leadership in voice clarity and 3G+ data speed, created a new conversation in the industry.

Vodafone Ghana has consistently been a powerhouse of ideas and creativity in the delivery of its marketing communication campaigns in the country.

Director of the Consumer Business Unit at Vodafone Ghana, Agnes Emefa Essah, said “whenever you are recognized for being the best in an area among your peers, it is foolproof.

“These awards are a testament to our creative approach in all we do to ensure the customer is satisfied. Our #NetworkQuality and #2GhanaOffer campaigns were very crucial interventions in the industry and were tailor-made to deliver bespoke offerings to our customers. We, together with the agency, are excited to be recognized for them and we would not rest on our laurels.”

The Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) awards are designed to create awareness of the Marketing concept in businesses and to promote high professional standards and excellence among practitioners.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com