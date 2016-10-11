NDC holds ‘Setting the records straight’ forum today

The governing National Democratic Congress will today, Tuesday hold the second in the series of 'Setting the Records Straight' press conferences at the party's headquarters in Accra.

According to the lead speaker for the forum, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the NDC will use the conference to establish comprehensively that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is the most discredited party in Ghana's history and that NDC's track record makes it a party that Ghanaians could trust to deliver on its promises.

Party bigwigs expected to attend the event include Fifi Fiavi Kwetey; Minister for Transport, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, former Youth and Sports Minister; Okudzeto Ablakwa, a Deputy Minister for Education and Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Deputy Minister for Communications.

Kwadwo Twum Boafo, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Board; Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Deputy Minister for Transport; Sam George, NDC Parliamentary nominee for Ningo/Prampram and Madam Emilia Arthur.

There forum will be live on Citi FM at 4pm.

The party postponed the forum last week after consultation with the leadership of the NDC’s national campaign team.

–

By: Pearl Akanya Ofori/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @pearlakanya