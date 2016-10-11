Northern Region: DKM customers head to court over reimbursement

Over a thousand frustrated customers of the liquidated DKM microfinance company limited in the Northern Region are seeking an interlocutory injunction to stop government's reimbursement plan.

Government announced it will start reimbursing the DKM customers nationwide in batches from October 17, 2016.

The liquidator earlier embarked on a nationwide exercise and collated names of the affected people.

Unfortunately, names of those in the Northern Region are conspicuously missing on the list released for the first batch.

This has incurred the wrath of those in the Northern Region who on Monday October 10, 2016, stormed the premises of a Tamale High Court seeking an interlocutory injunction to stop the intended reimbursement plan.

They accused government of selective justice in connection with the reimbursement schedule. They told Citi Business News that, no amount of persuasion would stop them from seeking legal redress on the matter.

They also disclosed their intention to organize a demonstration in Tamale against government.

DKM customers threaten to vote against Mahama

It would be recalled that some of the disappointed clients of DKM Microfinance Company in the Upper East Region, threatened to vote against President John Dramani Mahama at the December 7 polls over their frozen investments.

At a news conference, they admonished the President to help them retrieve their locked up investments from the liquidated microfinance institution.

Their incessant anger compelled government to step in and to assure them of reimbursement.

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) shut down the DKM company following management's failure to comply with the terms and conditions required.

Some frustrated depositors nationwide chastised the central bank management for aiding and abetting with the DKM to defraud them.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana